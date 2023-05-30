His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, as part of the initiatives of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, visited the “Thukher” club for senior citizens in Al Safa Park.

And His Highness affirmed in a post on Twitter: Senior citizens are the blessing of the home .. and their happiness and comfort are a top priority, adding: I followed some of the activities and services provided to them, and we directed the establishment of a series of additional clubs to serve them.

His Highness affirmed, “We are keen to provide all aspects of support and care for them, and to improve all services provided to them.”