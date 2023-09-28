His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, affirmed that security and safety are an absolute priority for the Dubai government, which is ensured by men who carry the responsibility with all honor and honesty, and spare no effort in uplifting the nation and serving the citizen, and ensuring the comfort of society. And the safety of all its members, including citizens, residents and visitors, in order to achieve the strategic goal of consolidating Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live, work and visit.

This came during His Highness’s visit to the headquarters of the General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai, where His Highness was received by the Director General of the General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai, Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, his assistants, and a number of senior officers and directors of public departments.

During the visit, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai was briefed on the future strategic plans of Civil Defense and the Change Agenda for Civil Defense 2026, which aims to achieve leadership and excellence in civil defense services globally, in accordance with the best standards and practices, by adopting the highest levels of efficiency in performing the various tasks that the administration is concerned with and which collectively contribute to it. In ensuring the highest levels of protection for lives and property at all times under various circumstances.

His Highness praised the administration’s plans and initiatives, which confirm the high readiness of Dubai Civil Defense, and the comprehensive vision followed by the administration in raising readiness and preparedness to deal with various emergencies and exceptional situations, by mobilizing energies, equipment, and specialized professional knowledge, within frameworks that anticipate the requirements of the future, and confirm the full ability to meet them. In this regard.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation about the future plan of civil defence, and the specialized strategies it includes related to sustainable infrastructure, innovative civil defense industries in Dubai, and its competitive services, in addition to the 997 talent strategy, which all contribute. In achieving the competitive strategy 2023-2026, with the aim of ensuring the highest levels of safety and security in the Emirate of Dubai.

His Highness was briefed on the main performance results of the administration, which were at an advanced level, with leading and competitive results achieved at the world level in the rate of fire incidents, deaths and injuries per 100,000 people, in addition to the results of the national survey for the Quality of Life Strategy for the year 2022 for the firefighting service. His Highness also continued. An explanation of the most important smart transformational projects in Dubai Civil Defense, including the Dubai Civil Defense Readiness Programme, the Smart Environmental Preparedness Programme, in addition to the digital transformation of accident management. His Highness also viewed a group of innovative vehicles and industries from the Dubai Civil Defense Technical Workshop.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with the children of civil defense martyrs, where he reassured them of their conditions, assuring them that the sacrifices of their fathers are a source of pride that they carry as a medal on their chests and with which they crown their dreams.

His Highness said: “We remember with pride and appreciation the sacrifices of the martyrs of duty who died in the field while carrying out their mission to preserve people’s lives and property. The UAE will remain a land of security and safety thanks to the giving, efforts and sacrifices of its people.”

Al Matrooshi expressed his deep thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, noting His Highness’s continuous support and encouragement for all sectors to always be at the highest levels of professional fitness and the ability to face all circumstances with high efficiency and flexibility to keep pace with the speed of Dubai’s progress as a global city and a pivotal economic centre.

Al Matrooshi stressed that Dubai Civil Defense is keen to always have a pivotal role in achieving Dubai’s strategic goals and ensuring the sustainability of the economy, as the element of security and safety constitutes one of the main requirements for achieving those goals.

A global reference for best practices

Features of the 2026 Change Agenda for the General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai include making the department a global reference for best practices and innovations in the fields of safety, providing sustainable and advanced infrastructure, and digital readiness for the future, in addition to a standard response to risks and crises with high flexibility, in addition to smart buildings with sustainable safety, mechanisms and equipment. Specialization (Made in Dubai), in addition to an ambitious competitive strategy to be the best city in the world in terms of safety. The strategic context of Dubai Civil Defense (DCD 2026) also includes effective emergency response, safety, protection from risks, leadership, competitiveness, quality of life of those involved, and effective investment of resources.