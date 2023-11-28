His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, congratulated Saudi Arabia on winning the hosting of Expo 2030.

His Highness said in a blog post published yesterday on the “X” platform, after announcing the voting results: “We congratulate the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their victory in hosting Expo 2030, and we are confident that Riyadh is capable of dazzling the world through this great event. Congratulations to Saudi Arabia and congratulations to everyone.” Arabs.