His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, was briefed on the strategic projects and initiatives implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai to develop the infrastructure of road networks and the transportation system in the emirate, and the authority’s plan to expand smart traffic systems that serve The directions of the Dubai government to transform into the smartest city in the world, and to employ smart technologies and software in managing traffic, and facilitating the mobility process in Dubai.

This came during his visit to the Dubai Center for Intelligent Traffic Systems in the Al Barsha area, affiliated to the Roads and Transport Authority, and it is one of the largest and most modern traffic control centers in the world, in terms of employing smart technologies and traffic management, as the center meets the great expansion witnessed by Dubai, and makes it among the best Cities around the world in the field of smart traffic systems.

Upon his arrival at the center, His Highness was received by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, and a number of officials in the authority.

Road coverage 100%.

At the outset of the visit, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai listened to an explanation from His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer about the Dubai Center for Intelligent Traffic Systems, which was implemented in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and is considered an artery A vibrant traffic management network in the emirate, and an integrated technological platform in which artificial intelligence technologies, big data, the Internet of Things and the latest communication systems are employed, in addition to many traffic monitoring devices and information collection and other smart services.

The center works through smart traffic systems to monitor and manage the current and future road network in all regions of Dubai, and since its opening in November 2020, it has contributed to improving the flow of movement, raising the efficiency of traffic management, reducing travel time by 20%, and improving event monitoring by 63%. %, improving response time by 30%.

His Excellency Al Tayer explained during the explanation that “the center currently covers 60% of the main road network in Dubai, as the authority intends to cover 100% of the road network in 2026, while the traffic signals have been linked to the traffic control system by 100%,” indicating that the center is equipped with a system Advanced traffic control “iTraffic” enhanced with artificial intelligence technologies, big data analysis tools, and decision support.

The center contributes to monitoring traffic management, linking all areas of Dubai, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic on the roads, managing accidents, emergencies and events, monitoring the work of operational systems and reporting faults. Traffic monitoring, including Dubai Police cameras, 235 vehicles monitoring and enumeration devices, 115 travel time measuring devices, 112 electronic directional panels, and 17 weather sensor stations.

During the visit, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai was briefed on the smart parking project, which covers 65,000 parking lots, constituting 34% of the total parking garages subject to tariffs. It will cover approximately 140,000 parking spaces, representing 70% of the total parking lots subject to the tariff, as the smart scanning contributed to improving the operational efficiency of the parking lots and promoting digital transformation in the scanning process.

Road network indicators.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation about the most important road projects completed by the authority in the past phase, which are the Dubai-Al Ain Street development project, the Infinity Bridge within the Shindagha axis development project, and the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed axis development project, while The authority intends to develop a number of main road axes in the next phase, including: a project to develop Hessa Street from its intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to its intersection with Al Khail Road, with a length of 4.5 km, to raise its capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour, and a project to develop Umm Suqeim Street from Its intersection with Al Khail Street to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, with a length of 4.6 km, to raise its capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour, and the Gulf Street development project, from the ramp of the Infinity Bridge to Cairo Street, with a length of three kilometers, and includes the implementation of three tunnels with a length of 1.65 km. Its capacity is estimated at 12,000 vehicles per hour.

His Highness also listened to an explanation of the most important indicators of the development of the infrastructure of the road network in Dubai, where the total length of the road network in Dubai increased from 8,715 lanes – kilometers in 2006 to 18,768 lanes – kilometers in 2022, an increase of 115%, and the number of bridges and tunnels for vehicles increased. From 129 bridges and tunnels to 988 bridges and tunnels during the same period, an increase of 666%, while the number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels increased from 26 in 2006 to 122 in 2022, an increase of 369%. Efforts to develop traffic safety standards contributed to reducing the death rate from road accidents from approximately 22 deaths per 100,000 population in 2006 to 1.9 deaths in 2022, thus making Dubai among the best cities in the world in traffic safety.

This network also contributed to the UAE achieving first place in road quality globally during the period 2013-2017, and first place in the 2020 Roads and Highway System Satisfaction Index.

Bicycle paths.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, was briefed on the general plan for the expansion of the implementation of bicycle paths until 2026, as it is expected that the total length of the bicycle path network in Dubai will increase from 544 km currently, to 819 km in 2026. Bicycles to be implemented within the Hessa Street development project, with a length of 13.5 km and a width of 5.5 meters, of which 2.5 meters is for bicycle and scooter paths, and two meters for a pedestrian path. And Al Barsha Heights, and contributes to the promotion of first and last mile trips, by linking with the Dubai Internet City metro station, and the commercial and service attractions in the area.

The new cycling path is unique in the presence of two bridges with two distinctive designs, the first crossing Sheikh Zayed Road, and the second crossing Al Khail Road, with a width of five meters, including three meters for the bicycle and electric scooter path, and two meters for the pedestrian path.

Authority’s path 2040.

The explanation also dealt with the outputs of the “Authority Path 2040” workshop, in which 11 international consultants participated, to provide traffic solutions to address traffic congestion on the streets of Al Khail, Jumeirah and Al Wasl, where many engineering and traffic ideas and solutions were presented, and solutions related to mass transportation, mobility policies, and flexible mobility. Among the solutions provided was the development of sections of Jumeirah Street to be an urban boulevard, and the expansion of Al Wasl Street to be three lanes in each direction. An international company specialized in measuring congestion and traffic around the world, as it performs the measurement process in 390 cities in 56 countries around the world. According to the index, Dubai obtained outstanding results in which it outperformed international cities such as Los Angeles, Montreal, Sydney, Berlin, Rome and Milan, in the average time required to travel a distance of 10 km in the Central Business District (CBD), as the travel time in the emirate reached 12 minutes. per 10 km compared to the average of the comparison countries, which amounted to 21 minutes per 10 km, while the rate for the same indicator in the highest performing city was 8 minutes, which is the Dutch city of Almere, and the least performing with a time of 36 minutes, which is the city of London.

Center facilities

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured the facilities of the Dubai Center for Intelligent Traffic Systems, which was designed and implemented according to the latest international standards for the design of control centers, including devices, huge display screens, and easy-to-use and effective control systems for operators and engineers of smart traffic systems.

The building includes a specialized center for traffic control and management operations, equipped with large screens, specialized rooms for technical systems, a traffic emergency management room, as well as offices for engineering teams concerned with managing, developing and supporting systems.