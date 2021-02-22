His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, received at the Emirates Towers in Dubai yesterday afternoon the President of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid and the President of Chechnya, in the presence of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar bin Sultan Al-Ulama, exchanged friendly talks about the friendly relations between the two friendly countries.

President Kadyrov praised the scientific and technical achievements of the UAE that would enhance its position regionally and internationally, congratulating the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to Mars in peace.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

