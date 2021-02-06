Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, was behind the establishment and prosperity of a huge global technological community in Dubai includes more than 1,600 companies and 24,000 professionals who conduct their business from Dubai Internet City, which over 20 years has managed to establish its position as a focal point for technology in the region, and one of the most important global centers specialized in this field.

His Highness explained that Dubai continues to develop its attractive and supportive environment for business, whether it is major international companies, or entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized companies seeking success and reaching the global reach, noting that the strong technical infrastructure that Dubai established long ago, and worked to develop it over the past years, enables it to Keeping pace with and meeting the aspirations of companies and business establishments on the diversity of their specialties and the varying sizes of their businesses

This came during the reception of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Pavel Durov, founder of the digital platform “Telegram” which is based in Dubai globally, and its market value exceeds 20 billion dollars, and the number of its users exceeds 570 million users. The overall activity of the platform, the excellence it has achieved in its field of specialization in a short period, and its aspirations to develop its business during the next phase.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai said, “Technology creates the future, and Dubai’s partnership with the most important players in the sector strengthens its role in shaping its features. We are keen to meet those in charge of this important sector to discuss and identify ways by which we can take the constructive cooperation that brings us together. “To higher levels, to achieve more common successes.” His Highness added … “We are proud of the arrival of many technology companies to the world, starting from Dubai, in which they found the optimal environment to achieve their ambitions .. We have worked from an early age to provide a business environment that is rarely found in the world .. The result is achievements that bring our partners to successes that we are proud of “We are working to help them expand its scope and deepen its positive impact.”

Futuristic city

For his part, Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, expressed his deep appreciation for the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which resulted in this vibrant technological community and the great care that Dubai surrounds with private sector institutions and companies operating in it in various disciplines, especially technological ones. “Dubai is a future city that has provided an attractive climate for emerging companies, through advanced infrastructure and flexible legislation, making it an important center for talents of various nationalities, and for emerging companies in various sectors, which aspire to grow from Dubai towards the world,” Durov said.

570 million users

Telegram, a digital messaging platform, has more than 570 million users. It was able to add 100 million users last January, and was ranked among the top 10 download platforms in the world, and its users are expected to reach one billion active users per month by the year 2022.

It is noteworthy that Dubai has witnessed over the past years a series of billionaires deals through which major international companies merged their business with companies that started in Dubai, and managed to achieve successes that attracted the world’s attention, including the companies “Dubizzle”, “Careem” and “Souq” .

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

