His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, stressed the established role of the Armed Forces and the efforts they make to elevate the nation, preserve its dignity, and preserve its capabilities and gains, thanks to what the UAE is undertaking under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, from sponsoring and supporting all sectors of the armed forces, to always maintain the highest levels of efficiency and professionalism in performing their national tasks.

This came during His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, today, receiving Major General Salem Saeed bin Gavan Al Jabri, Commander of the National Guard, and his accompanying delegation, at the headquarters of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, where His Highness was briefed on the strategic objectives of the National Guard Command in the Ministry of Defence, and the major role it plays. It aims to achieve the security and safety of society in cooperation with the concerned authorities and institutions.

During the meeting, His Highness appreciated the sincere efforts made by the National Guard members within the framework of the directives of the UAE leadership and its wise vision, and their dedication to serving the nation and their effort to raise it up, wishing them success in continuing their duties in accordance with the highest levels of readiness and international standards of efficiency.

The Commander of the National Guard and the accompanying delegation expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, appreciating the support of the wise leadership of the National Guard system in performing its duty to preserve the security and safety of the nation.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Service in Dubai.