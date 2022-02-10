His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, received Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, today, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness published, on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, a set of photos collected by His Highness with Prince William and commented: “I am happy to meet Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during his current visit to Expo 2020 Dubai … Our relationship with the United Kingdom is historic, and we look forward to further cooperation.” In various fields, including sustainability and environmental preservation.