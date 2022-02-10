His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, received yesterday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Royal Highness Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, who is visiting the country Currently, to participate in the UK’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, welcomed Prince William on his first official visit to the country, stressing the UAE’s pride in the strong historical relations that have long brought the two countries together, and the desire to push the Emirati-British partnership forward, in various fields, including sustainability and environmental preservation, expressing his His appreciation for the great efforts led by Prince William in the same field, and for the important initiatives he presented that open the way to strengthening international partnership in order to preserve a sustainable future for the planet.

His Highness pointed out that the issue of preserving the environment and biological diversity is one of the priorities that the UAE attaches great importance to, and places it at the forefront of the national agenda, believing in the importance of preserving the environment for future generations. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed Dubai’s pride in supporting one of the most prominent initiatives launched by Prince William, the “United to Protect Wildlife” initiative, through the participation of DP World (DP World) as a main partner for the initiative, which reflects Dubai and the UAE are committed to supporting all international efforts to ensure the highest levels of sustainability and the preservation of wildlife. During the meeting, they reviewed the tireless efforts made by the state in the field of sustainability and conservation of wildlife and environmental diversity, and the care given by the Emirate of Dubai to this field, which is evident through the laws and legislation in force in the emirate in order to preserve wildlife, and the interest in establishing reserves Providing natural habitats for the multiplication of wildlife, especially species at risk of extinction, as well as efforts to preserve marine environmental life, and combat practices that would harm the environment in general, in an effort to present a regional and global pioneering model for balanced development that considers environmental sustainability as one of its most important priorities.

For his part, Prince William expressed his appreciation for the pioneering model provided by the UAE in the field of sustainable development, and also stressed his happiness to be in the UAE and to participate in the UK National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai, noting the UAE’s hosting of this major global event, The added value it represents as a platform for inclusive dialogue, aimed at reaching common visions on issues related to the future of man, the most important of which is the issue of environmental sustainability, and what it calls for concerted efforts in order to reach effective solutions to the cross-border challenges this issue faces, and to speed up finding alternatives. that ensures the preservation of the environment and its sustainability. After the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Prince William toured the Emirates Pavilion, where the guest prince was introduced to the most important themes on which the pavilion focuses, and embodies important stations and features of the development process in the country, and sheds light on the connection of the people of the Emirates with their environment, culture and heritage, and what they raise. Of the values ​​of openness, optimism and flexibility, as well as the state’s efforts in the field of sustainability and preservation of the environment and natural resources.

The meeting and the tour were attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Expo 2020 Dubai, and a number of ministers and officials.

