His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today received Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the ambassador of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain to the country, at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness received a written message from his brother, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the overall bilateral relations and ways to develop them to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples. The message included an invitation to His Highness to visit Bahrain.

His Highness expressed his happiness at the generous invitation and promised to fulfill it, conveying the Bahraini Ambassador his greetings to his brother, the Crown Prince of Bahrain, and his congratulations on the Kingdom’s fiftieth National Day, wishing him further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Bahrain under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. His Highness also wished the Bahraini ambassador to the country every success in performing his duties in a way that serves to bring the historical relations between the two countries to broader horizons of partnership and integration in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and His Excellency Lieutenant-General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Agency in Dubai.



