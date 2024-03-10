His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated the wise leadership, the people of the Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness said in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform, yesterday: “We congratulate our wise leadership, our dear people, and the Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan…the month of mercy, forgiveness, and emancipation, and we ask God to bring it back to us and to you with goodness, right, and blessings.”