Published by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive CouncilA video clip from inside the Museum of the Future, showing scenes from inside the museum for the first time.

His Highness commented on the video on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “The most beautiful building on earth… Views from the inside… for the first time…”.

Hamdan bin Mohammed: The most beautiful building on the face of the earth… scenes from the inside… for the first time..#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/NL0Mmv86jr – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) February 10, 2022



