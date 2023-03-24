His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, posted a video on his Instagram account in memory of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul.
# Hamdan _ bin _ Muhammad A video is published in memory of the late Sheikh’s departure # Hamdan_bin_Rashid_Al_Maktoum May God bless him #Emirates today @HamdanMohammed pic.twitter.com/lmfWaZoro7
– Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) March 24, 2023
