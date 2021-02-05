Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on His Highness’s Twitter account, published a video clip of the global expert in the field of motivation and self-development Tony Robbins, known as “Inspirer of Millions,” celebrating the imminent arrival of the Hope Probe. »As part of the UAE project to explore Mars to a capture orbit around the red planet.

Robbins is one of the most famous global experts in the fields of motivation, leadership empowerment, capacity building, and skill development. He has extensive experience in the sectors of business, creativity and innovation, entrepreneurship, and social work, whose books are sold in more than 100 countries in the world, where he tracks digital content. Provided by Rubens, millions online around the world.

At the beginning of the video, Robbins congratulated the leadership of the UAE, and the people of the Emirates, for this historic achievement, which reflects the position of the UAE in the world, the ability of the Emirati leadership to challenge the impossible, and the state’s transformation within five decades, from a country at the beginning of its founding, to an influential country. In the world, the race to reach Mars entered the first Arab country, and the fifth country in the world.

Robbins said: “I was honored in the past to visit the UAE, and I met more than ten thousand people, and I was very impressed by the way your country is managed, because you are in the Emirates and within days you will achieve a great goal, as this February witnesses three space trips to Mars, From China, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, and through the “Hope Probe” the UAE will be the first country that will give the world the opportunity to see the first picture of the atmosphere of Mars, in addition to studying the weather, and how the atmosphere changes, and this is an exceptional and amazing event, and the UAE is the first Arab country, and the fifth Worldwide, which sends such a trip to Mars ”.

Global expert Tony Robbins, who is an inspirational figure for millions of young people in the world, added: “What is the reason that drives a country like the United Arab Emirates to achieve success at such a level, and the answer is clear, that it is the amazing vision of the leadership of the country that led it to the fore in the world, this is a country and after Fifty years since its establishment, it has helped the world to explore another planet in the universe. They believed in the capabilities of their children, and this is truly amazing when it works for the success of the probe mission. 200 Emirati engineers and scientists, whose age does not exceed 27 years, of whom 34 percent are women, The UAE presented the best model that exploits the true human potential in an optimal way.

He said, “How did they do that? I met great leaders in the United Arab Emirates, and conducted research on what the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him and grant him peace, did, and what I can say that the rulers of the Emirates have set specific standards to achieve the impossible and planted An important idea says that securing resources and resources is not an obstacle to achieving big dreams. When we believe in our dreams, these resources can be secured, to achieve anything.

“The UAE has turned into a global destination that competes with the best countries in the sectors of technology, tourism and the strength of the economy,” said Tony Robbins, a global expert in the video, which took about 3 minutes to reach the people of the Emirates and the youth around the world, and it took the UAE 50 years of establishment only to reach Mars, This happened because you crossed stereotypes and broke barriers, and you should feel proud, for you have achieved scientific goals, and also sent a message to the world, and the world’s youth, through the Hope Probe that everything positive is achievable if we are freed from the stereotypical restrictions. ” Robbins concluded his message by saying: “The UAE is an example of what the governments of the world can do when they believe in the capabilities of their people, during 50 years of founding, and from the desert to Mars, this is an exceptional event.”

On the ninth of February, the world is looking forward with great hope, as the “Probe of Hope” approaches the orbit of Mars, after a journey that lasted seven months during which the probe cut 493 million kilometers, with an average speed estimated at 121 thousand kilometers per hour, as the stage of entering the probe is considered an orbit. The most important and dangerous red planet in the probe’s flight, as the success rate in it reaches 50%, and the scientific mission of the Hope Probe aims to provide scientific data that were not provided by previous missions to Mars, as the probe will provide the most comprehensive picture of its kind of weather conditions, climate changes on the red planet and weather monitoring Throughout the day and between seasons on Mars extending to 687 days, according to Earth’s calculations.