WAM, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on his Twitter account, published a video clip of the global expert in the field of motivation and self-development Tony Robbins, known as “inspiring millions” in which he celebrates the imminent arrival of the Hope Probe within the Emirates Project To explore Mars to the capture orbit around the red planet.

Robbins is one of the most famous global experts in the field of motivation, leadership empowerment, capacity building, and skill development, with great experience in the sectors of business, creativity and innovation, entrepreneurship, and social work, whose books are sold in more than 100 countries in the world, where he follows the content Digital, provided by Rubens, millions online around the world.

At the beginning of the video, Robbins congratulated the leadership of the UAE, and the people of the Emirates, for this historic achievement, which reflects the position of the UAE in the world, the ability of the Emirati leadership to challenge the impossible, and the state’s transformation within five decades, from a country at the beginning of its founding, to an influential country. In the world, the race to reach Mars entered the first Arab country, and the fifth country in the world.

Robbins said, “I have previously had the honor to visit the UAE, and I met more than ten thousand people, and I have been very impressed by the way your country is run, because you are in the Emirates and within days you will achieve a great goal, as this February witnesses three space trips to Mars, from China, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, and the UAE, through the Hope Probe, will be the first country that will give the world the opportunity to see the first picture of the atmosphere, of Mars, in addition to studying the weather, and how the atmosphere changes, and this is an exceptional and amazing event, and the UAE is the first country in the Arab world, and the fifth in the world. That sends such a trip to Mars. “

Global expert Tony Robbins, who is an inspirational figure for millions of young people in the world, added, “What is the reason that drives a country like the United Arab Emirates, to achieve success at such a level, and the answer is clear, that it is the amazing vision of the leadership of the country that led it to the fore in the world? This is a country after fifty A year of its founding, it has helped the world to explore another planet in the universe. They believed in the capabilities of their children, and this is truly amazing when it works for the success of the probe mission. 200 Emirati engineers and scientists, whose age does not exceed 27 years, of whom 34 percent are women. The UAE presented the best model that exploits the true human potential in an optimal way.

He said, “How did they do that? I met great leaders in the United Arab Emirates, and conducted research on what the great late Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, did, and what I can say is that the rulers of the Emirates have set specific standards to achieve the impossible, and instilled an important idea that says that securing resources and resources. “It is not an obstacle to achieving big dreams. When we believe in our dreams, these resources can be secured, to achieve anything.”

“The UAE has turned into a global destination that competes with the best countries in the sectors of technology, tourism and economic strength, and it took the UAE 50 years of founding only to reach Mars,” said Tony Robbins, a global expert in the video, which took about 3 minutes, directing his speech to the people of the Emirates and the youth of the world. This happened because you crossed stereotypes and broke barriers, and you should feel proud, for you have achieved scientific goals, and also sent a message to the world, and the world’s youth, through the Hope Probe that everything positive is achievable if we are freed from the stereotypical restrictions.

Robbins concluded his message by saying, “The UAE is an example of what the world’s governments can do when they believe in the capabilities of their people, within 50 years of founding, and from the desert to Mars, this is an exceptional event.”

On the ninth of February, the world is looking forward with great hope, as the Hope probe approaches the orbit of Mars, after a journey that lasted seven months during which the probe covered 493 million kilometers, with an average speed of 121 thousand kilometers per hour, as the stage of the probe entering the orbit of the Red Planet is the most important The most dangerous in the probe’s flight, as the success rate reaches 50%, and the scientific mission of the Hope Probe aims to provide scientific data that the previous missions to Mars did not provide, as the probe will provide the most comprehensive picture of its kind of weather conditions, climate changes on the Red Planet and monitoring the weather throughout the day and between The seasons on Mars spanning 687 days, according to Earth’s calculations.





