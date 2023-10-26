His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that he is proud of Brother Omar Al Olama, who was chosen by the Secretary-General of the United Nations as a member of the Advisory Council. Artificial Intelligence, which includes 38 international figures in this field, aims to confront the challenges of this technology and build on the great opportunities it provides. All the best to all the people of the Emirates in their international missions.