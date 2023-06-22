His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed the graduation of the 18th national service batch after they completed their specialized training at the Seih Hafeer Training Center in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Issa bin Ablan Al Mazrouei.

His Highness congratulated the graduates, stressing that the achievements that have brought the UAE to the ranks of the world require its citizens to be always at the highest levels of readiness and readiness, to preserve these achievements, protect the nation’s gains and defend its soil, and confirm all the elements of its safety at all times and times, as national service represents the framework It is the best way to achieve the most important aspect of that readiness, and to prepare the youth of the UAE to assume that responsibility in the best possible way, so that they become the shield that guarantees a safe environment through which the development process can continue and proceed with confident steps towards the highest levels of excellence.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, wished the graduates every success in serving the country and preserving its aspirations, calling on them to always live up to the trust of the wise leadership in them and its aspirations for their future, and to continue working with high energy, sincere determination, and firm belonging and loyalty to the homeland and its leadership, to fulfill everything that would make the UAE It has always been a symbol of security and a title of safety, stability and prosperity.

The ceremony, which was attended by His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, included a briefing on the course for national service recruits and a field presentation of sniper skills and the accuracy of their shooting at various targets. The presentation also included personal protection skills and evacuation operations in case of exposure. For the attack, while the show showed the advanced level reached by the recruits in dealing with such exceptional situations and the high readiness to carry out the various tasks assigned to them.

The show concluded with His Highness, the patron of the ceremony, passing over the line-up of national service recruits and the military machinery and equipment participating in the graduation ceremony.