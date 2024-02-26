His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through his Highness’s account on the social networking site “X” and “Twitter” previously, “I reviewed the progress of work in the historic Al Fahidi Fort rehabilitation project, and we approved the final design, and we thank Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed’s team is responsible for this important project… This fort, which was built more than two centuries ago, will remain a witness to Dubai’s ancient history and authentic heritage, and it is a vital part of the plan to develop the historic Dubai area… With all our future aspirations, preserving our heritage Culture is a national priority, and its preservation for future generations remains a great trust.