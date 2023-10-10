His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, affirmed the established role of the Armed Forces and the efforts they make to elevate the nation, preserve its dignity, and preserve its capabilities and gains, thanks to what the UAE is undertaking, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, provide sponsorship and support for all sectors of the Armed Forces, so that they always maintain the highest levels of efficiency and professionalism in performing their national tasks.

This came during His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, yesterday, receiving the Commander of the National Guard, Major General Salem Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, and his accompanying delegation, at the headquarters of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, where His Highness was briefed on the strategic objectives of the National Guard leadership in the Ministry of Defence, and the major role that it plays. It is carried out in achieving the security and safety of society, in cooperation with the relevant authorities and institutions.

During the meeting, His Highness appreciated the sincere efforts made by members of the National Guard, within the framework of the directives of the UAE leadership and its wise vision, and their dedication to serving the nation and their effort to raise it up, wishing them success in continuing their duties in accordance with the highest levels of readiness and international standards of efficiency.

The Commander of the National Guard and the accompanying delegation expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, appreciating the leadership’s support for the National Guard system in performing its duty to preserve the security and safety of the nation.

The meeting was attended by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, and the Director General of the State Security Service in Dubai, Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi.

