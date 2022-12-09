His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, met with the “Furjan Dubai” team, a voluntary social organization that aims to enhance social communication among citizens living in neighborhoods in Dubai through virtual platforms.

His Highness praised the team’s efforts and initiatives, which are in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in improving the quality of life in residential neighborhoods in Dubai.

His Highness, Crown Prince of Dubai, said: The “Furjan Dubai” initiative was able to enhance community cohesion and national identity, empower talents and businesses among individuals in residential neighborhoods in Dubai to build a cohesive social life, community neighborhoods and interdependent families, encourage community participation, and establish a culture of volunteering.

During the meeting, which was attended by His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and His Excellency Saeed Al-Attar, Director General of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness learned about the community initiatives of the Furjan Dubai team that aim to make Dubai society more interdependent by establishing Social values ​​and national identity, and encourage community participation, which contributes to raising and developing the quality of life. It also aims to empower community groups by spreading the culture of volunteering, forming a bridge of communication between government institutions and society, assisting the private sector to create projects and community support programs, and working on programs dedicated to community support from “Furjan Dubai”.

initiatives

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the most important initiatives of “Al Furjan Dubai”, including “Al Furjan Bridge”, “Yamat Al Furjan” and “Al Furjan League”, where 32 activities have been organized since March 2022, with the aim of bringing people together and exchanging experiences and knowledge with the participation of 1900 people.

His Highness learned about the impact of the “Furjan Dubai” initiatives, which reached more than 250,000 people through social media channels, in addition to the announcement of more than 2,500 home projects, as the initiative’s pages are followed by more than 84,000 followers on social media.

The “Furjan Dubai” volunteer team presented to His Highness future initiatives and projects, which included the axes of goodwill and national identity, talent empowerment and entrepreneurship, in addition to awareness campaigns.

The “Furjan Dubai” team includes 281 main and affiliate members, who have completed 15,000 volunteer hours since the start of the initiative, and 36 volunteers have been trained on creating content in cooperation with the New Media Academy.

Furjan Dubai was keen to enhance communication with government and private institutions, as 15 memorandums of understanding were concluded with government and private institutions in Dubai.

The “Furjan Dubai” initiative provided, through social media, coverage of more than 350 success stories of heroes from the community in Furjan Dubai. For the principle of “Al-Fareej”, which reflects positively on preserving the authentic Emirati heritage and strengthening the national identity.

The success stories, which received great interaction from visitors to the initiative on the “Instagram” platform, shed light on successful and creative personalities in each frij, in various fields, whether creative, sports or cultural, and at the same time shed light on Emirati national projects.