His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, praised the extent of the efficiency demonstrated by the national cadres, and the great experience gained by the national institutions in integrated, flexible work capable of facing any challenge during the implementation stages, pointing to the rates of achievement. In the hydroelectric station using stored hydropower technology in the Hatta region, which amounts to about 80%.

During his briefing yesterday on the stages of completion of the station, His Highness confirmed that Dubai is continuing to implement strategic projects, a translation of the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to develop infrastructure, according to the highest standards. Sustainability standards.

Strategic projects

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, confirmed that Dubai is continuing to implement strategic projects, a translation of the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, patronized by God, by developing the infrastructure according to the highest standards of sustainability, thus consolidating Dubai’s pioneering position as the capital of the green economy, and a major and sustainable global destination for tourism, work and living.

His Highness said, yesterday, when he was briefed on the stages of completion of the hydroelectric station using stored water energy technology in the Hatta region, the first innovative station of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region: “The qualitative achievements that Dubai has achieved in the clean energy sector, and its ability to transform innovative ideas into national projects. Giant, embodying Dubai’s concept of leadership and comprehensive and sustainable development.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “The stages that DEWA has taken in implementing its sustainable projects demonstrate the extent of the efficiency demonstrated by our national cadres, and the great experience that our institutions have gained in integrated, flexible work capable of facing any challenge during the implementation stages.” This is proven by the completion rates of the hydroelectric station using stored water energy technology, about 80% of which will be ready for operation at the beginning of 2025, accelerating the achievement of (Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050) and (Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050 for the Emirate of Dubai), which aims to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, and enhances the positive role of our country in facing the repercussions of climate change, and its influential global presence, which was crowned by hosting the COP28 conference in Expo City Dubai a few days later.

Giant projects

In a tweet by His Highness on the “X” platform yesterday, he said: “Today I reviewed the developments of the hydroelectric station project in the Hatta region… The station is the first of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region in generating clean energy, and has a production capacity of up to 250 megawatts… and a storage capacity.” Up to 1,500 megawatts per hour. By developing infrastructure according to the highest standards of sustainability, we consolidate Dubai’s leadership position as the capital of sustainability. We are working hard to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for Dubai’s energy to be 100% clean by 2050. In Dubai, we transform innovative ideas into giant national projects. Our ambitions are limitless.”

Future technologies

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed by the Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, on the stages of completion of the hydroelectric station using stored water energy technology, which will have a production capacity of 250 megawatts, with a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt hours, and a normal lifespan. Up to 80 years.

The hydroelectric station, using stored water energy technology, is the first of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region and adopts innovative future technologies, with investments amounting to one billion and 421 million dirhams, of which about 80% have been completed, and it is expected to be ready at the beginning of 2025.

The station is part of a series of sustainable projects implemented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and adopts the latest innovative and sustainable technology, techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, circular economy, and digital transformation, which play a fundamental role in the authority’s continued provision of world-leading services and being a pioneer in finding sustainable solutions to current and future challenges, especially Those related to climate challenges, which enhances Dubai’s position among the most innovative and future-ready cities in the world.

Dubai is moving rapidly to implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to provide 100% of Dubai’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Dubai is also a pioneer in launching green programmes, projects and initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability and the green economy, and preserving natural resources for future generations. Therefore, it seeks to spread clean energy solutions, reduce emissions, and promote progress in climate action.

Advance development paths

For his part, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, said, “The hydroelectric station project using stored water energy technology at Hatta Dam comes within the Authority’s efforts to achieve (Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050) and (Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050 for the Emirate). Dubai, which aims to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

He added: “We work in the Authority within the framework of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to advance paths Sustainable development and consolidating Dubai’s position as a global model in sustainability and green economy, reducing carbon emissions, and finding sustainable solutions to reduce the negative effects of climate change.”

He continued: “The Authority’s projects in the field of sustainability support the UAE’s preparations to host the COP28 conference. The hydroelectric station in Hatta comes within the Authority’s efforts to diversify energy sources and invest in the field of energy storage, as (COP28) is an opportunity to direct the world’s attention to environmentally friendly tourist destinations in the UAE, and highlight the country’s success story in moving to a global tourist destination that combines… “Long roots, modern infrastructure, and modern services that compete with the most important countries.”

Al Tayer concluded by saying: “Our sustainable projects meet Dubai’s developmental, social, economic and environmental requirements, and provide innovative job opportunities for citizens, as these projects focus on innovation, digital transformation and the circular economy as main enablers for achieving sustainability.”

• 250 megawatts…the station’s production capacity, 1,500 megawatt-hours of storage capacity, and 80-year lifespan.

Crown Prince of Dubai:

• A translation of the visions of Mohammed bin Rashid.. Dubai continues to develop infrastructure according to the highest standards of sustainability, thus consolidating Dubai’s pioneering position as the capital of the green economy, and a major and sustainable global destination for tourism, work and living.

• Dubai’s qualitative achievements in the clean energy sector and its ability to transform innovative ideas into giant national projects, embodying Dubai’s concept of leadership and comprehensive and sustainable development.

Advanced turbines

The hydroelectric station – using stored water energy technology to produce electricity – depends on taking advantage of the water stored in the “Hatta Dam”, and another upper dam being constructed in the mountainous region, where advanced turbines are located, relying on the clean energy produced in the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Complex”. For solar energy, it works in reverse to pump water from the Hatta Dam to an upper dam, in order to store energy. When needed, these turbines are operated to produce electricity and supply it to the authority’s network, by taking advantage of the kinetic force of water rushing from the upper dam to the Hatta Dam, through an underground water tunnel up to 1.2 kilometers long. The efficiency of the electricity production and storage cycle will reach 78.9%, with an immediate response to energy demand within 90 seconds.

Generators and operational buildings

The generators are currently being assembled and the service and operational buildings for the station are being constructed. The water intakes and the bridge leading to the upper dam have been completed. The main wall of the upper dam, 72 meters high of compressed concrete, has been completed, and the preparatory work to fill the upper dam has begun by the end of this year. Currently, the 1,200-meter-long water tunnel is connected to power generators.