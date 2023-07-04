His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, praised the Emirati student, Fatima Wafi, who represented the country in the World Tour of Scientists – Qatar 2023.

His Highness met the distinguished Emirati student, to whom he expressed his pride in the scientific achievement that she achieved by reaching fourth place among 1,800 participants from different countries of the world.

His Highness said in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “I am proud to meet the Emirati student Fatima Wafi, who provided an honorable model for our youth during her participation in the World Tour of Scientists – Qatar 2023 .. Fatima came in fourth place out of 1,800 participants from around the world, and got a 11 gold medals and two trophies for excellence in writing, debate and world culture. I wish Fatima success in the next challenge at Yale University.”

The award, which is organized in cooperation with the Qatari Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), aims to activate the first area of ​​the national and international plans for dialogue and alliance of civilizations, which is the field of education, in the context of the dialogue of sciences, the celebration of all knowledge without exception, and the disclosure On the aspects of the relationship between science and knowledge, ways to activate the idea of ​​knowledge integration practically in the curricula of education, facing the challenges related to the rupture between knowledge and the conflict between them, and the search for a common civilized framework for education and scientific research.

The student, Fatima Wafi, told «Emirates Today»: “I was pleased to meet His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and it gave me a motivation to move forward in order to achieve excellence and successes in the future for the elevation of my country, and I extend my thanks and gratitude to my family that provided I have all means of support since my childhood in order to achieve excellence.

Dubai Crown Prince: “Fatima Wafi provided an honorable model for our youth during her participation in the World Tour of Scientists – Qatar 2023.”

• Fatima won 11 gold medals and two cups for her excellence in writing, debate and international culture.