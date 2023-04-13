His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, participated in an Iftar banquet for a group of autistic children and their families held at the Emirates Towers Hotel.

His Highness’s participation in the Iftar banquet comes within the framework of His Highness’ interest in the People of Determination and his constant keenness to follow closely and personally all kinds of support and services provided to them in the friendly Emirate of Dubai for People of Determination.

The Iftar banquet was attended by His Highness, His Excellency Hessa Bu Humaid, Minister of State, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and a number of officials, families of children and directors of centers for people of determination.

Permanent follow up

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that caring for people of determination translates the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in surrounding this group with constant care and follow-up to ensure comfort and reassurance for them and their families and to enhance their integration into society.

His Highness said: “People of determination are a segment dear to our hearts, and their tranquility and well-being are a major factor in the happiness of Dubai society, and each one of them has priority in care and attention, and provides the services he deserves. We will be with them, and it is our responsibility to take their hands in order to be of help to themselves and their society.”

International standards

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum exchanged conversations with autistic children and their families, stressing Dubai’s keenness to enhance the capabilities and capabilities of its people of determination, and help them refine their talents and bring them to light for society and the world to see, in a way that enhances their empowerment and full integration into society. And effective.

His Highness learned from the directors of the centers for people of determination about the progress of work in their centers and what they provide of special educational programs and specialized treatment and rehabilitation services for those diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

His Highness listened to an explanation from the centers’ managers about the logistical equipment of the centres, as they confirmed that they had been prepared and equipped in an integrated manner to suit the needs of children with autism, according to the latest specialized international standards to provide a suitable environment for them.

solid priority

His Excellency Hessa Bu Humaid thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this generous gesture, stressing that the Emirate of Dubai, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, gives people of determination a special place and places them at the top of her priorities, with the aim of enabling them to transform challenges into opportunities, and achieve success in various fields.