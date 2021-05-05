His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, affirmed that our valiant armed forces were and will remain a fundamental guarantee to confirm the ability of our dear nation to rise above all challenges and consolidate its resistance in the face of all dangers, so that the UAE will always remain a model of stability, security and optimism for a future of good Everyone, and the armed forces will remain, with the determination of their loyal sons, the safe fence and the fortress of the aspirations of the United Arab Emirates, all the progress and elevation they aspire for, and the prosperity and prosperity of its people.

This came in a speech delivered by His Highness through the magazine “Dera` Al Watan” on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces.

/// The forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of the armed forces coincides with the UAE’s preparations to start a new phase in its blessed development path over the next 50 years … a stage in which we, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, continue to realize the broad aspirations of the founding fathers. When they laid the first building blocks in building the edifice of the Union and raised its banner, marking the birth of a country that chose, since its foundation, to remain elevated in the sky of pride and dignity, and for success and distinction to be two attributes attached to it, which is confirmed by our wise leadership by adopting policies, strategies and projects that share one goal for the people of the Emirates to be from The happiest, most prosperous, progressive and prosperous people on earth.

In light of the ambitious vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the constant follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and with the support of their brothers, Their Highness Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council Rulers of the Emirates, the UAE continues its relentless pursuit of the future with achievements that prove that we are on the right path to achieve this goal, assured that the foundations and pillars of safety and stability of the UAE are preserved by our valiant armed forces, with a faithful hand on which they safeguard their gains and protect their capabilities, and an eye that does not sleep for the security and safety of our dear homeland And everyone who lives on his land, with unrelenting resolve, reinforces the pillars of his sovereignty and prestige, and flips his banner, a symbol of his pride and dignity.

The security and stability of homelands is the first guarantee and the basic pillar for their growth, progress and prosperity, which is what our armed forces have succeeded in achieving for our dear country over decades in which the state has devoted itself to the task of building, developing and investing in the energies of its people, upgrading their capabilities, expanding their participation and positive influence, and attracting talents, minds and creative energies from all walks of life. The land establishes a unique model for a developmental approach that places human interest, happiness and well-being at the forefront of priorities.

Greetings of pride and appreciation to all the heroes of our courageous armed forces on this glorious anniversary, on which we stop on the sixth of May of every year to recall the achievements of our brave heroes during a long march of giving and sacrifices, which they did not spare in their dear and precious efforts for the sake of the elevation of the Emirates.

On this occasion, we cannot fail to pay tribute to the souls of our righteous martyrs who have spared their blood in the fields of honor in defense of the homeland and for its dignity, and to confirm the alignment of its children in the face of anyone who himself begged him to tamper with the capabilities of the homeland or to try to undermine its prestige and position, and their acceptance with all courage And embarking on the fulfillment of the call of duty at all times and times to raise the word of truth and victory to its companions, so that the flag of the Emirates with the strength of its union and the firmness of the resolve of its children will always throb in the sky of pride and dignity.

Our armed forces will always remain a source of pride and pride for every Emirati and Emirati, with the high readiness and advanced defense capabilities they have reached and the high ability to carry out all the tasks assigned to them at all times according to the highest international standards, to continue their role with perfection, dedication and sincerity, and confirms the presence of the name of the Emirates as a beacon of hope in Various parts of the world that seek a hand of aid, in recognition of the historical role that our country has taken upon itself and the covenant that it made upon itself that it will always be a reason to spread hope among people and help them overcome various forms of tribulation and blame, by contributing to establishing security and stability and providing assistance to every needy in conflict areas around the world.

