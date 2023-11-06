His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through his official account on the social networking site “X” and “Twitter” that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved the general budget cycle of the Dubai government for the years 2024 – 2026, with total expenditures of 246.6 billion dirhams, reflects His Highness’s vision within the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double Dubai’s domestic product and make it one of the three largest economic cities in the world during the next decade… Our goals are clear and we have a financial roadmap to accelerate Dubai’s future ambitions, and the citizen, his health, education, housing and well-being will remain the focus. The work of Dubai and its government.