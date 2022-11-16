His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that Dubai, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is continuing to implement the road map for transformation towards social media. Zero-emission public transport by 2050, confirming the directions of the global voluntary commitment to climate action, and based on the UAE’s position as a global engine for the deployment and use of renewable energy solutions, and a pioneer in the transition towards a green economy and sustainable solutions.

His Highness said: “Humanity expects each of us to contribute to saving the future. The UAE spares no effort to be on the front lines to preserve the sustainability of our planet’s resources. Our initiatives for the future continue to be a global center for innovation and creativity and a distinct urban model that hosts the world and shares its experiences in it.” COP-28 “next year at Dubai Expo”.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed added, “The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid are to confront climate change from the front lines… Our goal is to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global model for a future embodied in sustainability and green transformation… We will not compromise on the right of future generations to make their own future, and it is our duty to preserve The resources belong to them.. and this requires us to work collectively to achieve this on the ground.. and we continue to implement green initiatives that have a positive environmental impact to limit climate change.”

This came during a meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, which was held today (Wednesday) in the Emirates Towers, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, where the road map was approved to complete the transformation process towards means of transportation. A zero-emissions year in Dubai by 2050. A policy for licensing early education institutions in Dubai has also been approved, and a policy for activating and stimulating civil facilities in the emirate.

Zero-emission transportation

Dubai is taking steady steps towards implementing its main strategic plans to reduce carbon emissions by launching the implementation of its clean energy strategy 2050, which falls under the umbrella of the emirate’s comprehensive plans. The participation of all local sectors in achieving the objectives of the Emirates Strategic Initiative to strive to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, which was announced by the UAE during its participation in the Conference of the States Parties COP-26 in the United Kingdom as a new and decisive step in its march in the field of climate action.

The roadmap for achieving the transition towards zero-emission public transport in Dubai by 2050 is based on a set of executive initiatives related to the axes of infrastructure, circular economy and green mobility, which would achieve the desired environmental impact by avoiding nearly 8 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, which is The equivalent of planting 132 million trees, in addition to achieving financial savings equivalent to 3 billion dirhams until the year 2050 compared to the current normal activity.

Under the initiative – which is part of the efforts of integrated strategies to contribute to adapting to climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions – the pace of replacing clean energy vehicles will gradually increase, as the Roads and Transport Authority will strengthen its fleet of public transportation buses, school transport, taxis and limousines with electric and hydrogen vehicles, and rehabilitate Infrastructure and expanding the use of clean energy, including buildings and facilities, in addition to recycling waste to support the circular economy.

The roadmap is in line with the UAE’s vision to transform the challenges posed by climate change into an opportunity to advance economic diversification and achieve sustainable economic development by developing new industries, technologies, skills and jobs that keep pace with the objectives of environmental protection and efforts to preserve it, by achieving a balance between the requirements of sustainable development and reducing the repercussions of climate change and promoting Adapting to it, by diversifying sources of income, building a knowledge economy, and shifting towards a green economy.

early education

The Executive Council also approved the policy of licensing early education institutions, which will contribute to enhancing Dubai’s attractiveness and competitiveness, as it will be integrated with all government educational initiatives to encourage positive engagement at this important stage in children’s lives. The policy, whose powers will be assumed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, will operate through the incentives it provides in attracting Emirati talent with experience, and will encourage investment in this sector, especially by local entrepreneurs and distinguished international agencies in the field of early childhood, to achieve the goals of upgrading services to The level of global trends, responding to the diverse family needs and expectations, in addition to consolidating peaceful societal values ​​among the new youth while achieving the highest levels of excellence in accordance with the best international standards in the quality of education.

The policy will take into account a number of objectives, foremost of which are: promoting the Arabic language, Islamic education, and the national identity of Emirati children, improving the quality of education and care services, increasing their diversity, and enhancing family and community awareness.

Activating and motivating civil organizations

During the meeting, the Executive Council also adopted a policy of activating and motivating civil institutions, in a way that supports the achievement of development priorities and quality of life, by activating the role of civil society in social development. The new policy would raise the level of social services in Dubai through an integrated system of legislative frameworks, standards and initiatives to enhance the continuous development of quality, and direct the efforts of civil establishments to contribute to achieving social development priorities and allow increasing the efficiency of government budget resources allocated to the provision of social services.

The policy responds to the great development witnessed by the civil establishments sector, which is defined as non-profit associations and institutions licensed by the concerned authorities, and its vital role in the Emirate of Dubai at the educational, social, health, care and various sectors, as there are 257 facilities licensed by the Community Development Authority and others in Dubai. from the licensing authorities.

On the other hand, the approved policy contributes to improving the level of social services in the emirate through an integrated system of legislative frameworks, where there will be government support for civil facilities whose activities and objectives are in line with the emirate’s directions, and they will have priority in support and guidance, in addition to raising the quality of their outputs.