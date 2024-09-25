His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today mourned the four members of the Armed Forces who were martyred in an accident they were involved in while performing their national duty within the country.

His Highness said on his official account on the “X” platform: “We offer our sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to our wise leadership and our dear people on the martyrdom of four brave Emiratis from the armed forces during an accident they were exposed to while performing their national duty within the country.”

His Highness continued: “We ask Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon them… Today, I was honored to visit a number of our heroes who were injured in the accident and are receiving medical care at Zayed Military Hospital to check on their conditions. We ask Allah to grant them all a speedy recovery. The heroes of our armed forces and our righteous martyrs are the pride of the nation, and their sacrifices will remain present in the conscience of our people and an honorable model of love for the UAE and sacrifice for its glory and pride.”