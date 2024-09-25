His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, yesterday visited the injured and wounded members of our brave armed forces who were injured in an accident the night before yesterday while performing their duty in the country.

During the visit, His Highness checked on the condition of the injured and wounded members of our armed forces who are receiving treatment at Zayed Military Hospital. His Highness learned about their condition and health status, exchanged friendly conversations with them, and wished them a speedy recovery.

His Highness also met with the doctors treating the wounded and injured in the accident, and listened to their explanation of the nature of the injuries and the treatment plans received by the heroes of our armed forces.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the courage of our men in the armed forces, praying to God Almighty to grant the injured and wounded health and a speedy recovery.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the four martyrs from the armed forces, who were martyred in the same incident, asking God Almighty to have mercy on them.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “We offer our sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to our wise leadership and our dear people on the martyrdom of four brave Emirati soldiers from the armed forces in an accident they were exposed to while performing their national duty within the country. We ask God Almighty to have mercy on them.”

His Highness added: “Today, I had the honour of visiting a number of our heroes who were injured in the accident and are receiving healthcare at Zayed Military Hospital to check on their condition. We ask God to grant them all a speedy recovery.”

His Highness stressed: “The heroes of our armed forces and our righteous martyrs are the pride of the nation, and their sacrifices will remain present in the conscience of our people and an honorable model of love for the Emirates and sacrifice for the sake of its elevation and glory.”

For their part, the wounded and injured expressed their pride and honor for the generous visit made by His Highness to check on their health condition, expressing their deep loyalty and belonging to the soil of this country.

