Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, affirmed that our valiant armed forces were and will remain a fundamental guarantee to confirm the ability of our dear nation to rise above all challenges and consolidate its resistance in the face of all dangers, so that the UAE will always remain a model of stability, security and optimism for a future of goodness. Everyone, and the Armed Forces will remain, with the determination of their loyal sons, a safe fence and an invincible bulwark for the aspirations of the UAE. He said: The forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of the armed forces coincides with the UAE’s preparation to start a new phase in its blessed development path over the next fifty years .. a phase in which we continue to achieve the broad ambitions of the founding fathers when they laid the first building blocks in building the Union edifice, and raised its banner marking the birth of a state. Since its establishment, it has chosen to keep its mission high in the sky of pride and dignity, and for success and distinction to be her attributes, which is confirmed by our wise leadership by adopting policies, strategies and projects that share one goal for the people of the Emirates to be among the happiest, most prosperous, progressive and elevated peoples of the earth.