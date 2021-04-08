Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, affirmed that the changes the world is witnessing require strengthening efforts to provide innovative ways to improve services and develop the performance of government work, in order to translate the insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, which aims to enhance performance and improve the services provided to customers, keep pace with the requirements of the future and harness all the necessary ingredients to meet the expectations of customers and community members, and consolidate Dubai’s position within the ranks of the most pioneering cities in the field of government services, appreciating his efforts Work teams in government agencies and their proactive initiatives to achieve the happiness of the public, which is the true indicator of the quality of government services, directing His Highness the government agencies to continue work on developing services, to keep pace with the aspirations of customers in accordance with the highest international standards and practices, and to strengthen the spirit of one team.

This came during the delivery of His Highness, Crown Prince of Dubai, “the banner of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Government Services 2020” to the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, as the government agency that won the best government initiative on the smart life initiative, during the ceremony of “Hamdan Forum 2020” organized by the “Model Dubai »of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council.

The Smart Life initiative was chosen by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority as the best government initiative, collecting the highest result from the target audience evaluation for the year 2020 and the evaluation of the jury, after a strong competition between 8 initiatives that were selected out of more than 50 initiatives in which 28 government agencies participated in the service improvement course. Government, as part of the number one agenda for this year.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai said: “The world has lived under exceptional circumstances during the past year that left great challenges and left clear effects. Dubai has been able to transform these challenges into opportunities and government agencies have shown great flexibility in their response to these repercussions, to form a model for the ability to conduct business. And the provision of services according to the highest standards ».

His Highness added: “Whatever challenges, our aspirations will touch the sky. Our ambitions have no limits, and our endeavor is continuous for development and improvement, and we have no end line.”

His Highness directed his speech to representatives of the nominated government agencies … “With your sincere efforts and proactive ideas, Dubai continues its flight in the sky of leadership, and no challenge will prevent it from achieving its plans to reach its desired goals and achieve its development goals.”

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai congratulated the winning government initiative that sets new standards for leadership and innovation in government work, thanking the leading government agencies that continue their absolute commitment to the happiness, positivity, transparency and team spirit approach to achieve ambitious aspirations for customer happiness. His Highness presented the banner to the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, appreciating the sincere efforts made by the authority’s team, and his Highness blessed its deserved victory for the flag for this year, and its obtaining the largest number of votes from the public. His Highness also expressed his happiness with the active participation of the community, stressing that he is a key partner in The process of developing government services.

For his part, His Excellency Abdullah Al-Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, affirmed that winning the banner of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Government Services is the culmination of a year-long efforts of diligent work by government agencies with the Dubai Model Center to improve services, in accordance with international best practices and beyond Customers’ expectations, and an embodiment of the wise leadership’s vision to continue the process of developing government work to serve community members and achieve their happiness and well-being

His Excellency congratulated the working teams of the nominated initiatives, wishing all success in the next stage. He said: “This year witnessed exceptional circumstances left by the Covid-19 pandemic, as government agencies faced unprecedented challenges to ensure the continuity of providing services. The methodologies used in government agencies and the methodologies used in the Dubai Model Center had a clear impact on planning and preparing to raise the readiness of services, especially in terms of keeping up with the requirements of customers. This has enabled government agencies to enhance the readiness of their services to operate in such circumstances and to ensure business continuity during the pandemic period.

Active participation of the public

Eman Al Suwaidi, Senior Director of “Dubai Model Center” congratulated the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) for obtaining the “Banner of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Government Services 2020”, indicating her happiness with the active participation of the public by voting on the best initiative, stressing that the efforts of the Dubai Model Center revolve around upgrading With government performance towards new horizons that anticipate the future, and enhance the readiness of government agencies to continue their work at the same level of competence in various circumstances and challenges, and in accordance with the highest standards, noting that these efforts have resulted in ensuring the continuity of the work of government agencies in the emirate despite the repercussions left by the global pandemic.

The banner of “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Government Services” is delivered to the government agency that gets the highest total in the results of the international experts committee and the results of customer evaluation, and for a whole year, so that it is raised in front of the entity’s main building, and it is kept or handed over to the party that wins the banner in the year that follows. Followed by.

The Smart Life initiative, presented by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, aims to promote a smart and sustainable energy lifestyle among citizens and residents in Dubai, enabling customers to proactively monitor and control their use of electricity and water, and contributed to reducing service costs by 20%, eliminating waiting time and reducing completion time. Service to less than 3 minutes, improving service quality to 94% compared to 88%, and achieving a comprehensive improvement of other performance indicators, and 618,913 customers benefited from their application.