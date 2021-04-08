His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the changes the world is witnessing require strengthening efforts to provide innovative ways to improve services and develop the performance of government work, in order to translate the insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, aimed at enhancing performance and improving the services provided to customers, keeping pace with future requirements and harnessing all necessary ingredients to meet the expectations of customers and community members, and consolidating Dubai’s position within the ranks of the most pioneering cities in the field of government services, appreciating the efforts of the teams Work with government agencies and their proactive initiatives to achieve the happiness of the public, which is the true indicator of the quality of government services, directing His Highness the government agencies to continue working on the development of services, to keep pace with the aspirations of customers in accordance with the highest international standards and practices, and to strengthen the spirit of one team.

This came during the delivery of His Highness, Crown Prince of Dubai, “the banner of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Government Services 2020” to the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, as the government agency that won the best government initiative on the smart life initiative, during the ceremony of “Hamdan Forum 2020” organized by the “Dubai Model” Center Of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council. “

The Smart Life initiative was chosen by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority as the best government initiative, collecting the highest result from the assessment of the target audience for the year 2020 and the evaluation of the jury, after a strong competition between 8 initiatives that were selected out of more than 50 initiatives in which 28 government agencies participated in the cycle of improving government services. Within the number one agenda for this year.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai said: “The world has lived under exceptional circumstances during the past year that left great challenges and left clear effects. Dubai has been able to transform these challenges into opportunities and government agencies have shown great flexibility in their response to these repercussions, to form a model to be emulated in the ability to conduct business. And the provision of services according to the highest standards. “

His Highness added: “Whatever challenges, our aspirations will touch the sky. Our ambitions are without limits, and our endeavor is continuous for development and improvement, and we do not have an end line.”

His Highness directed his speech to representatives of the nominated government agencies: “With your sincere efforts and pioneering ideas, Dubai continues to fly in the sky of leadership, and no challenge will prevent it from achieving its plans to reach its desired goals and achieve its development goals.”

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai congratulated the winning government initiative that sets new standards for leadership and innovation in government work, thanking the leading government agencies that continue their absolute commitment to the happiness, positivity, transparency and team spirit approach to achieve ambitious aspirations for customer happiness.

His Highness presented the banner to the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, appreciating the sincere efforts made by the authority’s team, and His Highness blessed its deserved victory for the flag for this year, and its access to the largest number of public votes. His Highness also expressed his happiness with the active participation of the community, stressing that he is a key partner in the development process. Government services.

The culmination of an entire year effort

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Al-Basti, affirmed that winning the banner of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Government Services is the culmination of a year-long efforts of diligent work by government agencies with the Dubai Model Center to improve services in accordance with international best practices and exceed the expectations of customers, and embody His Excellency congratulated the working teams of the nominated initiatives, wishing success to all in the next stage.

Al-Basti said: “This year witnessed exceptional circumstances left by the Covid 19 pandemic, as government agencies faced unprecedented challenges to ensure the continuity of service provision. The methodologies used in government agencies and the methodologies followed in the Dubai Model Center had a clear impact on planning and preparing to raise the readiness of services, especially in terms of keeping up with the requirements of This has enabled government agencies to enhance the readiness of their services to work in such circumstances and to ensure business continuity during the pandemic period.

Remote evaluation

Before announcing the nominated initiatives, the list of nominated government initiatives for the program went through a series of evaluations prior to the audience assessment stage, where the primary axes for evaluating services included a set of criteria that measure the results of efficiency, effectiveness, sustainability, and the extent of adherence to the entrepreneurial government’s approach, which was held this year remotely. By the jury that included international and local residents, with the aim of developing comprehensive perceptions about the extent of the impact of these services in the short and long term, and measuring the performance indicators of each initiative, in accordance with the methodology of the Dubai Model for Improving Government Services.

For its part, Iman Al Suwaidi, Senior Director of the Dubai Model Center congratulated the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) for obtaining the “Banner of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Government Services 2020”, indicating her happiness with the active participation of the public by voting on the best initiative, stressing that the efforts of the Dubai Model Center are centered on On improving government performance towards new horizons that anticipate the future and enhance the readiness of government agencies to continue their work at the same level of competence in various circumstances and challenges, and according to the highest standards, noting that these efforts resulted in ensuring the continuity of government agencies’ work in the emirate despite the repercussions left by the global pandemic.

Al-Suwaidi explained that the center aims to work during the year on the improvement cycle for government services to raise the level of public services in the emirate to unprecedented levels, to be among the best in the world, and the center seeks to provide the necessary support to government agencies in their endeavor to define priorities and challenges for their improvement and to enhance the efficiency of their services through initiatives Innovative to impress its customers.

The ring to meet the customers 2020

It is noteworthy that the “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Government Services” workshop was organized remotely to meet the customers to learn more about the nominated initiatives from the authorities and appreciate the efforts made to improve government services and learn about the achievements through the initiatives launched by government departments and agencies. During the meeting, a large number of customers were selected from the target audience, and they shared their evaluation, opinions and suggestions on the importance of the nominated initiatives.

The banner of “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Governmental Services” is delivered to the government agency that gets the highest total in the results of the international experts committee and the results of customer evaluation, for a whole year, so that it is raised in front of the entity’s main building, and it is kept or handed over to the party that wins the flag in the year that follows. Followed by. During the past years, the Roads and Transport Authority received the flag for the “Express Metro” initiative, “Trakhees” for the “Al Shamel” initiative, and “Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing” for the “e-tickets” system, and the “Roads and Transport Authority” For the “Smart Parachute” initiative, “Dubai Municipality” for the “Muntaji” initiative, and “Dubai Police” for the “Smart Police Station” initiative, and the “Dubai Department of Economic Development” carries the current flag for the “Instant License” initiative.

About the initiatives

Eight initiatives were nominated for the final stage of the evaluation to win the “Flag of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Government Services 2020”. The list of nominated initiatives includes: the “Smart Life” initiative from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the “Criminal Case Research” initiative from the Dubai Police, and the “Tarabot” from the Roads and Transport Authority, the “Smart Assessment” initiative from the Land Department, the “Smart Salem Center” initiative from the Dubai Health Authority, the “Automatic Renewal” initiative from the Department of Economic Development, and the “Guidance Service and Virtual Tours for Museums” initiative from the Dubai Authority Culture and Arts, and the “Food” initiative by Dubai Municipality.

Smart Life initiative presented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

The initiative aims to promote a smart and sustainable energy lifestyle among citizens and residents in Dubai and enable customers to proactively monitor and control their use of electricity and water, and contributed to reducing service cost by 20%, eliminating waiting time, reducing service completion time to less than 3 minutes, and improving service quality. To 94% compared to 88%, and to achieve a comprehensive improvement of other performance indicators, and 618,913 customers benefited from their application.

The criminal case research initiative presented by Dubai Police

The initiative aimed to employ qualified human resources, systematic processes for services, and digital transformation that encompasses the latest technologies, channels and digital platforms such as the blockchain platform, to upgrade the criminal case search service to be 100% digital, where the customer can complete the service in simple and few steps, which contributed to achieving the highest level Global leadership and quality, reducing service delivery time from five days to five minutes, reducing service cost by 65% ​​to reach 200 dirhams, and aiming to achieve 93% of the customer satisfaction index, and 100,000 customers benefited from it in 2020.

Tarabot initiative presented by the Roads and Transport Authority

A methodology for planning public transport, service and information channels, and public transport network infrastructure, adding new integrated transport routes while monitoring future configuration, and the initiative achieved an improvement in the efficiency of the Suhail application response by 96% as it reduced the response time from 6 seconds to 0.2 seconds, The initiative contributed to raising customer satisfaction with the service to 90% and achieving a comprehensive improvement of other performance indicators. 112,392 customer trips were affected by the initiative in the third quarter of 2020.

The smart evaluation initiative presented by the Land Department

Increase the speed of the evaluation process from the time the evaluation request is received to the time the request is completed without submitting any documents through the integration of local databases and external systems, and without the need for the evaluation committee anymore except in certain circumstances, and contributed to reducing the time to complete the service from 14 days to less than 24 One hour, and achieving 100% in the customer satisfaction index and 100% in the service quality indicators, and 763 transactions were submitted through the initiative during the third quarter of 2020.

Smart Salem Center provided by the Health Authority

It aims to provide a unique facility for medical fitness and occupational health services at the Dubai Health Authority where customers can perform their medical tests in a smooth and paperless environment, and the initiative contributed to reducing the procedure time from 25 minutes to less than 15 minutes, and conducting medical tests and procedures without paper, aiming to achieve a percentage 92% of the customer happiness index compared to 78% now, and 150 customers benefited from it during the third quarter of 2020.

The automatic renewal initiative submitted by the Department of Economic Development

It aims to facilitate and simplify the process of renewing the commercial license, so that the renewal can be in one step within two minutes to meet the needs of the current and potential business community by receiving a text message to renew the license and pay electronically, and the initiative reduced the cost of automatic renewal by more than 60%, and the service gained by 90%. In the customer satisfaction index, and a comprehensive improvement in other performance indicators, 82,994 licenses benefited from the implementation of the initiative over a period of 5 days.

Guidance service and virtual tours of museums provided by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority

Provides a pre-booking system for guided tours to allow customers to book a guided tour with their tickets before visiting the museum. The initiative includes live guided virtual tours that allow school groups and the general public to book virtual sessions to tour museums. The initiative contributed to providing virtual tours to tour 6 museums of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and the service scored 97% in the customer satisfaction index, and 295,687 customers benefited from it over a period of 3 days.

“Food” initiative presented by Dubai Municipality

Focuses on performing a high-precision ready-to-eat food test to detect foodborne pathogens. A risk assessment matrix to determine priorities for food sampling, thus reducing the time required for releasing shipments, and contributed to increasing the percentage of samples conforming to specifications to 93%, canceling all paperwork, raising customer satisfaction with service to 100% and achieving a comprehensive improvement of other performance indicators, and 823747 transactions were affected. Initiative in the government year 2020. “





