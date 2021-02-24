Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander Of the Armed Forces, and a picture of history with honoring the Hope Probe team. His Highness continued, via Twitter: “In our country, there are no limits to the impossible, thanks to the support of our leaders and the passion of our people … We have reached Mars, and our ambition always remains number 1.”

His Highness added: “This honor comes to the young hope probe team, with the launch of an Emirati ministerial retreat led by Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed to define the country’s priorities for the next 50 years .. Our goals are great and our ambitions are greater, and our goal is to elevate the UAE, and we are able to compete with the world in various fields. ».