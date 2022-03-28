Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, stressed that the World Government Summit reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for government work based on Innovation, readiness, future foresight and development of thought aimed at achieving sustainable development in all vital sectors.

His Highness said: “The convening of the World Government Summit is an important event during which the UAE hosts a large group of leaders, experts and specialists from all countries of the world to discuss the latest trends and variables aimed at developing government work in its various tracks, and the UAE is keen to harness all capabilities to organize the global event on The best face.

Hamdan bin Muhammad in an interview with Muhammad Al Gergawi and Omar Al Ulama

This came during the visit of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai to the headquarters of the World Government Summit 2022 that will be held at Expo 2020 Dubai, where His Highness was briefed on the preparations, inspected the equipment and the readiness of the work teams to host the largest government gathering in the world in a manner befitting the UAE, which is a global and regional destination. Organizing major events and exhibitions.

His Highness attended part of the sessions and activities of the introductory day of the World Government Summit, where His Highness witnessed part of the session “Future Visions for Global Investment Leaders”, during which Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, and His Excellency Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Group, spoke and moderated the dialogue. John Defrios, and His Highness also attended part of the ministerial session “The Seminar of Arab Ministers and Youth”.

On the importance of the summit as a forward-looking platform, His Highness stressed that the summit offers innovative ideas and solutions to transform reality challenges into future solutions that support government work, enhance its ability to deal with changes and developments in a scientific manner based on innovation, and harness modern science and advanced knowledge to serve the people.

Hamdan bin Mohammed during the introductory day of the summit

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai added: “The World Government Summit is the best example of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the importance of innovation and development in the government work system, in order to ensure keeping pace with changes and enhance the ability of governments to implement sustainable development strategies and plans, in order to achieve the aspirations of their peoples. and guarantees for present and future generations a bright future.”

His Highness explained: “Governments have become required to develop their systems quickly and in a balanced manner, which requires the existence of global platforms for the exchange of expertise and experiences by experts and specialists, and then support the transformation of theoretical ideas into practical and applicable reality, in order to ensure the continuity and effectiveness of government performance.”

Ideas and initiatives

His Highness added: “Over the past years, the World Government Summit has presented a wide range of ideas and initiatives that have contributed to supporting governments in achieving their goals and strategic plans. The summit formed an umbrella during which some of the best minds in the world would gather to discuss the challenges of government work and formulate development policies, in line with with the characteristics and requirements of each country.

Rashid Al Nuaimi and Shamma Al Mazrouei and the audience during the session

wide post

The World Government Summit 2022 will witness a wide participation of more than 4,000 personalities from 190 countries, and an elite group of speakers will participate in its sessions and forums, including the most prominent government officials, heads of international organizations and bodies, heads of global companies and prominent entrepreneurs from the private sector in the world.

The summit constitutes an inclusive platform for more than 30 international organizations, as it hosts in its extraordinary edition this year senior government officials, experts and leaders of the private sector, to explore the future of governments within more than 110 key dialogue and interactive sessions.

Since its launch in 2013, the World Government Summit has focused on shaping and foreseeing future governments and building a better future for humanity, and has contributed to the establishment of a new system of international partnerships based on inspiring and foreseeing future governments.

The summit sessions will review the most prominent current and future global challenges, ways to improve government performance, enhance the ability of governments to anticipate and prepare for rapid changes and invent solutions that ensure their employment in improving the lives of societies. It also focuses on the prospects for future developments in various scientific, technological, medical and community sectors, and how to invest and direct them. In the interest of societies, and ensuring the building of a sustainable future for future generations.