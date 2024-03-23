Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, ordered an increase in the salaries of imams and muezzins in mosques affiliated with the Department of Islamic Affairs. And charitable work in Dubai, in appreciation of their role in carrying out the humanitarian mission in serving society and enhancing its value system.

This generous initiative comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to support and enhance the role of imams of mosques in spreading the tolerant message of Islam, consolidating moral and societal values, and in appreciation of their tireless efforts in serving religious affairs and devoting constructive societal principles.