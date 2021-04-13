His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, inaugurated the new headquarters of the Dubai Fertility Center.

His Highness said in tweets on “Twitter”: “We have opened the new headquarters of the Dubai Fertility Center … an addition that contributes to strengthening the UAE’s leading position in the field of health care regionally and globally in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to make the UAE always the number” 1 “. For its positive impact on people’s lives, whether inside or outside its borders.

His Highness added: “We have the best medical personnel and the latest technical equipment that guarantees the health and happiness of our people and everyone who comes to us for the purpose of treatment … The Dubai Fertility Center receives 14 thousand visits annually, and provided treatment to about 24 thousand husbands and wives, in the Emirates and from around the world from 2017 to 2020 … and the development process does not stop in Dubai. “





