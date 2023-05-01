His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, confirmed that the figures and the growth in the number of visitors, which amounted to 17% on an annual basis, reflect our ambitions within the D33 economic agenda to consolidate the emirate’s position at the forefront of global tourist destinations.

His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Once again, Dubai confirms its leading global position as a destination for tourists and visitors from everywhere… During the first quarter of 2023, we welcomed 4.67 million international visitors who enjoyed the best tourism experiences in the world… These numbers and growth in The number of visitors, which amounted to 17% on an annual basis, reflects our ambitions within the D33 economic agenda to consolidate the emirate’s position at the forefront of global tourist destinations, and welcome to Dubai.”