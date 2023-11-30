His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said that on Martyr’s Day, we remember with pride the sacrifices of a group of Emirati people who wrote the most wonderful meanings of sacrifice for the sake of the homeland.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “On Martyr’s Day, we remember with pride the sacrifices of a group of Emirati people who wrote the most wonderful meanings of sacrifice for the homeland… Their heroism and the values ​​of loyalty they embodied will remain a source of inspiration for all the people of the Emirates and our generations.” “The next one.”