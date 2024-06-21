HH published Sheikh Hamdan son Mohammed son rightly guided the muffled, Guardian Covenant Dubai president the Council The executive posted a video clip on his account on the “X” platform on the occasion of “Father’s Day” and attached a comment to it He said in it “Who looks like you, Dad? Our father, our leader, and our role model“.

Who is like you, father? Our father, our leader, and our role model. pic.twitter.com/84ktS5oT59 – Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 21, 2024