His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, published on his Highness’s account on the “X” platform, a video clip on the occasion of International Father’s Day.

His Highness commented on the video in which he appears alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, saying: “Who resembles you, my father… our father, our leader, and our role model.”

Yesterday marked International Father’s Day, which is celebrated on June 21 of each year in most Arab countries.