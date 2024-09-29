Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, offered his condolences to the nation’s martyrs: Ahmed Mohammed Rashid Al Shehhi, Nahyan Abdullah Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Nasser Mohammed Yousef Al Balushi, and Abdulaziz Saeed Sabt Al Taniji, members of the The Armed Forces, who were involved in an accident while performing their duty in the country, during His Highness’s visit to the funeral councils in Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and Ajman.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the righteous martyrs, praying to God Almighty to cover them with His vast mercy, forgiveness, and satisfaction, and to dwell them in His spacious gardens, and to inspire their relatives and families with patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the nation’s righteous martyrs are a source of pride and honor, and their sacrifices will remain badges of honor and role models for present and future generations, in dedication to serving and loving the nation.

His Highness praised the heroism and sacrifices of the people of the Emirates in all fields of honour, pride and heroism, stressing that His Highness stressed that the nation’s martyrs will remain immortal in our consciences, present in our hearts, and we draw inspiration from them in all the meanings of sacrifice, sincerity and heroism.