His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, offered condolences to the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco for the victims of the earthquake that struck Morocco last night.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “My sincere condolences to our people in Morocco for the victims of the earthquake… We ask God to have mercy on them and to heal the injured and help the afflicted. We affirm full solidarity with the Moroccan people to overcome the effects of this humanitarian disaster.”

