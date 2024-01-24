Today, Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, offered his condolences on the death of the late Hamid bin Salem Binwas Al Ketbi, during his visit to the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai expressed his sincere condolences to the children and family of the deceased, asking the Almighty God to cover him with His vast mercy and satisfaction, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.