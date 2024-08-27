His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, offered his condolences on the death of Mouza bint Obaid bin Rashid Al Marri, mother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Thani bin Juma Al Maktoum and Sheikh Saeed bin Thani bin Juma Al Maktoum.

During his visit to the mourning tent in Dubai, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her and to grant her a place in His spacious gardens and to inspire her family with patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, offered his condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her and make her one of the people of Paradise, and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.





