His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, today (Saturday) offered his condolences on the death of the late, God willing, Moza bint Mohammed Abdullah Al Mousa – wife of Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah Al Mousa.

During his visit to the mourning tent in Dubai, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.