His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today offered condolences on the death of the late Khalfan bin Kharbash, during his visit to the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, also offered condolences. Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the children and relatives of the deceased, hoping that the Almighty God will shower him with the mercy and forgiveness of his mercy and forgiveness, and that he dwell in his spacious gardens, and that he inspires his family and relatives with beautiful patience and solace.