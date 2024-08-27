His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, today offered his condolences on the death of the late Aref Obaid Rashid Al Muhairi, during his visit to the mourning tent in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the family and children of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His vast mercy upon him and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.