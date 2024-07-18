His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today (Thursday) offered his condolences on the death of Sheikh Mohammed Ali Abdul Rahman Sultan Al Ulama, one of Dubai’s most prominent scholars.

During his visit to the mourning tent in Al Khawaneej Council in Dubai, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His vast mercy upon him, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.