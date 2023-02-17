His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, offered today, Friday, the duty of condolence on the death of the late, God willing, Shamma bint Muhammad Al Mansouri, Jeddah, both Hussein and Jamal bin Abdullah Al Shaafar, during his visit to the funeral council in Dubai. .

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and her relatives, praying to the Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on her and dwell her in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with beautiful patience and solace.