His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, offered condolences on the death of the pioneer of the programming sector in the Arab world, the Kuwaiti businessman Mohammed Al Sharekh.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “My sincere condolences on the death of the pioneer of the programming sector in the Arab world, the Kuwaiti businessman Muhammad Al-Sharekh.”

His Highness continued, saying: “The establishment of the Sakhr Computer Company in 1982 was the beginning of a technological and programming revolution whose fruits we are reaping today, and his legacy in the field of programming and his support for the Arabic language will remain an essential driver for the future of this sector.”