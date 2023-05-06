His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, mourned the late Sergeant Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi, who was martyred while fulfilling the call of duty in a fire accident in Al Aweer region.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter, “Civil Defense men sacrifice the precious and precious to protect lives and property and the safety of our state. Dubai will proudly remember Sergeant Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi, who was martyred while fulfilling the call of duty in a fire accident in Al Awir region. We ask God to have mercy on him.”